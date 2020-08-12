(12 AUGUST 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:Gold smashed on massive profit taking.

The EURUSD fell to 1.1711 on the back of a sudden pop in the US dollar and has potential to extend losses toward the 1.1640 handle, the minor 23.6% retracement on March – August rebound. In the absence of major events in Europe and the US today, the pair should follow the dollar’s lead.



In the UK, the second quarter GDP data came in slightly better than expected. The British economy contracted 20.4% as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the economic activity. Business investment plunged 31.4% and the services index contracted near 20%. But the strong rebound in production and construction output in June gave a kneejerk boost to the pound following the data release. Still, the broadly stronger US dollar could jeopardize the post-data gains and drag the GBPUSD below the 1.30 mark.



Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) maintained its official cash rate unchanged at the all-time low of 0.25%, extended its large scale asset purchases (LSAP) program to NZD 100 billion and pointed at the possibility of negative rates in case of a renewed lockdown and further pressure on the country’s already shattered economy. The RBNZ’s dovish statement sent the kiwi to more than three-week lows against the US dollar. The NZDUSD plunged below its 50-day moving average (0.6550) for the first time since May. A move below the 0.65 mark could pave the way for a deeper sell-off towards 0.6380, the June support.



The sell-off in Turkish lira cooled down amid the central bank’s decision to withdraw liquidity from the market, but the TRY risks remain tilted to the downside as investors can’t tell whether Governor Murat Uysal’s team would act on interest rates on August 20 meeting. A meaningful positive adjustment in interest rates is needed to bring the dollar below the 7 mark against the US dollar, as investors ask for higher compensation to cover the mounting inflation and default risks in Turkey.



By Strategy Desk



