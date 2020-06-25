TELEGRAM TRADER SETTINGS

TELEGRAM TRADER SETUP



1. You need just create account at https://telegram-trader.com/mtproto/index.php and connect this account with telegram following step by step you cannot make wrong. please note Username , password and channel ID you want to trade. you need this information in step 4) for filling in ea

2. You allow web request this URL https://telegram-trader.com/mtproto and http://forex-navigator.com/ffcal_week_this.xml in your MT4 (Tools->Options->Expert Advisor). hier ist instruntions from mql5.com https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/setup_experts 3. You send me sample msg for trading actions from your telegram channel, which you want to trade. ( https://t.me/forex_navigator_support 4. I send you back setting file. You load in your EA and fill in user information.

here is instruction of settings. https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/autotrading/experts/experts_launch. you klick load and chose setting file and fill in your user data from step 1)



TELEGRAM TRADER PARSING SETTIINGS 1. Example trade Open



Example Msg from Telegram to open trade

June Wk3 #009

Sell GBPCAD entry 1.7110

🔹SL - 1.7190

🔹TP - 1.6910

All Copyright © Reserved

Use Good Money Mgt





NOTE: msg words from channel would change to Uppercase. So need to input settings in Uppercase.



Now need to Analyse this msg to get the correct informations for trade open.

first we can set both paramater to false. Then the affected fields are not respected in capital and small letters

Searching Case Sensetivity of Symbols = false

Searching Case Sensetivity of OrderType = false

if necessary we have to do symbol mapping. Here it is not necessary then telegram symbol and my broker symbol is same

example : from channel used instruments for mapping with your broker instruments = GOLD:XAUUSD,SILVER:XAGUSD,AUD/USD:AUDUSD

identifying the trade type. You have exactly the text part as it appears on the msg. marked yellow in the "Sell" example below

Identify text of Buy trade in channel Msg = BUY

Identify text of Sell trade in channel Msg = SELL

Identify text of BuyStop trade in channel Msg =BUY STOP



Identify text of SellStop trade in channel Msg =SELL STOP



Identify text of BuyLimit trade in channel Msg =BUY LIMIT



Identify text of BuyLimit trade in channel Msg =SELL LIMIT



identifying the Stop Loss

Identify text of Stoploss in channel Msg = SL -

identifying the Take Profit

Identify text of Takeprofit 1 in channel Msg = TP - If you don't have Take Profit 2 and 3 in your signal, just empty your inputs Identify of Entry price Identify text of Entry price in channel Msg = ENTRY Identify of Trading action . Find a text part in msg that only occurs when opening a trade Identify text of Trading action in channel Msg = USE GUT MONEY MGT

Trading action for finding text above = Open Order

Other trading actions like trade close breakeven, ordermodify also adjust accordingly. Please note you can use this EA lifetime free of charge with IB Partner account Open ICMARKETS account : https://www.icmarkets.com/en/open-trading-account/live/?camp=7165 Open Tickmill UK account : http://bit.ly/2Bfex4e



Open Tickmill NON EU account : http://bit.ly/2Gj6abx

For existion account please read mor information at our website https://telegram-trading.com/#faq-9

backtesting function avaliable from version v601



INPUT PARAMTERS

Files for Backtesting (export chat history. Separate files with ",")

- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXH0yGz6dCg

======Telegram Account Api Settings=====

Link is to be add as allowed web request = https://telegram-trader.com/mtproto/

- Weblink is needed to allow at MT4 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors

Username at our Website

- From you given username at https://telegram-trader.com/mtproto/index.php

Password at our Website

- From you given pw at https://telegram-trader.com/mtproto/index.php

Telegram channel id from our website

- If you successful create account and connect your account with telegram. You will get list of all your channels at telegram. This the id responding channel in this list. Just copy/paste of id

Telegram comminication typ

- If you trade not channel, you can change this value to group, chat. It is the kind of room in telegram

Please see also video for setup: https://telegram-trader.com/

=======Telegram Api Settings======

from channel used instruments for mapping with your broker instruments = e.g. GOLD:XAUUSD,GBP/USD;GBUSD

- Symbol mapping parameter. If your channel called finance instrument different than you broker. You need to map symbols. You can divide the mapping with “,”. SYMBOLFROMCHANNEL_1:SYMBOLFROMBRKER_1, SYMBOLFROMCHANNEL_2:SYMBOLFROMBRKER_2,……………….

from channel used instruments for mapping with your broker instruments 2= e.g. GOLD:XAUUSD,GBP/USD;GBUSD

- Same function as above the parameter

Pairs do not to trade = e.g. EURCHF,...

- Financial instruments you don want to trade

Identify of channel

- This is usually empty. This function you need if one channel exist from more than one channels provider(Signal Provider).Collected channel. Than you can define which provider in these channel you want to trade

Identify text of Buy trade in channel Msg =BUY,LONG. Search in msg this words

- Text in msg which should identify trade type BUY. Search in msg this words.

Identify text of Sell trade in channel Msg = SELL,SHORT

- Text in msg which should identify trade type SELL. Search in msg this words.

Identify text of BuyStop trade in channel Msg = BUYSTOP,BUY STOP

- Text in msg which should identify trade type BUY STOP. Search in msg this words.

Identify text of SellStop trade in channel Msg = SELLSTOP,SELL STOP

- Text in msg which should identify trade type SELL STOP. Search in msg this words.

Identify text of BuyLimit trade in channel Msg = BUYLIMIT,BUY LIMIT

- Text in msg which should identify trade type BUY LIMIT. Search in msg this words.

Identify text of SellLimit trade in channel Msg = SELLLIMIT,SELL LIMIT

- Text in msg which should identify trade type SELL LIMIT. Search in msg this words.

Identify text of Stoploss in channel Msg = SL,STOPLOSS,SL:…….

- Text in msg which should identify trade type STOP LOSS, after this word will looks for number.

Identify text of Takeprofit 1 in channel Msg = TP,TP1,TP1:,……..

- Text in msg which should identify trade type TAKE PROFIT 1, after this word will looks for number.

LotForTP1

- Fix lotsize for first order. If it is 0 than will apply general money management rules. If Open more than one trade Lotsize = General lotsize / Trade amount

Identify text of Takeprofit 2= TP,TP2,TP2:,……..

- Text in msg which should identify trade type TAKE PROFIT 2, after this word will looks for number.

LotForTP2

- Fix lot size for first order. If it is 0 than will apply general money management rules. If Open more than one trade Lot size = General lot size / Trade amount

Identify text of Takeprofit 3= TP,TP3,TP3:,……..

- Text in msg which should identify trade type TAKE PROFIT 2, after this word will looks for number.

LotForTP3

- Fix lot size for first order. If it is 0 than will apply general money management rules. If Open more than one trade Lot size = General lot size / Trade amount

Identify text of Entry price in channel Msg = ENTRY,@,….

- Word where to find Open price. If Open price find in msg you can define in setting which price difference is acceptable for you.

- ATTANTION: if you are handling also pending order or indizies this parameter makes sense not very much. It prevents trades.

Identify text of Trading action in channel Msg = BUY,SELL,OPEN

Trading action for finding text above = Open order

- In first parameter (Identify text of Trading action in channel Msg ) will looks for words BUY or SELL or OPEN

- In second parameter you define what should ea do if find the words from 1. Parameter. In this example if EA find in msg BUY or SELL or OPEN words than will try to open order

Identify text of Trading action in channel Msg = CLOSE,CLOSING

Trading action for finding text above = order close

- In first parameter (Identify text of Trading action in channel Msg ) will looks for words CLOSE or CLOSING

- In second parameter you define what should ea do if find the words from 1. Parameter. In this example if EA find in msg CLOSE or CLOSING words than will try to close the order. Need also to find symbol of finance instruments to close

Identify text of Trading action in channel Msg = MODIFEID,MODIFY

Trading action for finding text above = Modify Order

- In first parameter (Identify text of Trading action in channel Msg ) will looks for words MODIFEID or MODIFY

- Insecond parameter you define what should ea do if find the words from 1. Parameter. In this example if EA find in msg MODIFEID or MODIFY words than will try to modify the order. Need also to find symbol of finance instruments and need to find SL or TP for successful modify

Identify text of Trading action in channel Msg = BREAKEVEN,MOVE SL TO ENTRY

Trading action for finding text above = Breakeven

- In first parameter (Identify text of Trading action in channel Msg ) will looks for words BREAKEVEN or MOVE SL TO ENTRY

- Insecond parameter you define what should ea do if find the words from 1. Parameter. In this example if EA find in msg BREAKEVEN or MOVE SL TO ENTRY words than will try set SL to open price. Need also to find Symbol of trading instrument.

=======Trade Settings======

Symbol prefix, which used from channel = e.g. "tr."

Symbol suffix, which used from channel = e.g. ".fx"

Use money management = Use money management(True/false)

- If you want to use one of 3 Moneymanagement systems set this true. Please be ensure you set also LotForTP1, LotForTP2 LotForTP3 =0

MoneyManagementAct = Minlotsize for every X amount of balance / UsePercentofBalanceforlot / UseFixedLot

- Choose one of 3 Moneymanagement Systems

Minlotsize for every X amount of balance

- If you choose “MoneyManagementAct = Minlotsize for every X amount of balance” you need to define balance amount for every minlot. E.g. if your min lot at your broker 0.01 and your balance 5,000.00. if yoe fill in here 500.00 than will open 0.1 lot = (5,000.00 / 500.00) * minlot

Entry fix lots

- if you choese MoneyManagementAct = UseFixedLot. Use fixlot for orders. Fill in your fix lot like 0.3

Percentage of Balance to risk

- if you choese MoneyManagementAct = UsePercentofBalanceforlot. You need to define percent of balance you want to risk at SL hit 0.02 means 2%

If Signal send no SL/TP or parsing failed use own SL/TP

- If Signal send no SL/TP or parsing failed use own SL/TP =true (means if EA not find SL set Sl what you define below parameters)

Force own sl/tp -If Set true Open 1 trade at signal income with your SL/TP

- Force your own SL/TP channel SL / TP will ignore

Own stoploss in points = use if SL missing or fails

- Your own SL in Points 300 means 30 Pip

Own takeprofit in points use if TP missing or fails

- Same like above SL for TP

Expiration time for pendingorders

- in minute

Max allowed entry price difference beetween Channel and Market

- If Order Openprice will find than will check allowed price difference 150 means 15 pip

Broker GMT offset

- GMT offset in hours of your broker. It is only important if you trade allowed in certain time below.

Trading beginn hour GMT

- Beginn for cosidering channel msg in GMT Hour

Trading end hour GMT

- End for cosidering channel msg in GMT Hour

=======News Settings======

Use Newsfilter

- set true to use newsfilter

Add Currencies Show

- show additional currencies - divided by comma

Add Currencies Block

- block additional currencies - divided by comma

Length of your providers Prefix

- length of your broker prefix

Distance news label left

- news display from left

Distance news label top

- news display from top

Receive notifications

- receive notifications

News suspend trading on score - Suspend if score = x (Heavy=3, Medium=2, Low=0)

- suspend if score (Heavy=3, Medium=2, Low=0)

Disable trading x hours before news

- disable trading x hours before news

Disable trading x hours after news

- disable trading x hours after news

- Weblink is needed to allow at MT4 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors

=======Visual Settings======

Alert type = Alert type

- Chose alert type

· Userkey from aspsms.com

- to send SMS . you need account at https://www.aspsms.com/de/

· API Password aspsms.com

- to send SMS . you need account at https://www.aspsms.com/de/

Organitor

- to send SMS.

Your Phone (+49176....)

- to send SMS.

=======Report Settings======

Digit of brorker

- Digit of brorker e.g. EURUSD

"-2" generate for whole account; "-1" generate for current channel;, "0" For Manual Orders;"XXX" generate for specific MagicNo;.

- "-2" generate for whole account; "-1" generate for current channel;, "0" For Manual Orders;"XXX" generate for specific MagicNo;

If Empty all Symbols from channel

- If Empty all Symbols from channel

Export report

- Chose export format of report

Report Indicator Type (you can set condition below)

- Report Indicator Type (you can set condition below)

Condition to check Above Report indicator Type and Alert Condition

- Condition to check Above Report indicator Type and Alert Condition

Alert condition if chosen Type exceed condition

- Alert condition if chosen Type exceed condition

Alert type for report

-

Alert type for report



