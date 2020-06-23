The Secret Science of Price and Volume – by Timothy Ord





2008, 209 pages, by Timothy Ord.

If you are the type of trader who really want to understand Volume – The Energy of the Market – you must read this book. Timohty Ord textually makes reference to one of the Gods of Trading, Richard Wyckoff, and brilliantly explains the logic and the force behind Volume, and its relation also with Price.

Of course that by the time Richard Wyckoff was walking on earth there were not computers, but through his knowledge and legacy Thimothy Ord developed his view through a very clever Swings data information and this is totally awsome.

I totally recommend this book. This time the Wiley Trading series impressed me with this very cool book.

#TotallyRecommended!

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