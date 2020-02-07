USOIL short trade setup
Crude Oil

USOIL short trade setup

7 February 2020, 06:05
Lalit Matta
Lalit Matta
0
525
Crude is favored ended correcting the cycle up from the 12/24/2018 lows where the daily is turning up. The 4 & 1 hour are turning up against the 49.37 lows. While above there expect a turn higher.
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