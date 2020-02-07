All Blogs / Market News / Crude Oil All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Crude Oil USOIL short trade setup 7 February 2020, 06:05 Lalit Matta 0 525 Crude is favored ended correcting the cycle up from the 12/24/2018 lows where the daily is turning up. The 4 & 1 hour are turning up against the 49.37 lows. While above there expect a turn higher. ##usoil #wti #forexanalysis #forextuitions #lalitmatta To add comments, please log in or register USOIL short trade setup Crude Oil 525 0 CADCHF weekly — the widest gap on the panel is a tie on the oscillator Currency 42 1 Aurum Flow Matrix – A Simple Way to Read Gold Market Zones Metals 73 0 Install or Update Smart Easy Dashboard Market News 70 0 Bitcoin and Gold: Why These Two Assets Are Built for AI Automated Trading — And How to Exploit Both Currency 90 0 1 Asymmetric Alpha Generation and Algorithmic Liquidity Scaling: Why Bitcoin is the Ultimate Asset Class for Quantitative Currency 93 0 Why XAUUSD Technical Analysis Fails Market News 99 0 1 The Golden Dilemma: Why Gold Trading is Both the Holy Grail and the Ultimate Nightmare for Financial Markets Currency 126 0 Forex - Liquidation Zones Currency 116 0 231 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 65 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB