DEVILFISH - FAQ





MANUAL - disables the management of capital and involves manual adjustment of the volume(MANUAL lot size setting).

Minimum - uses the minimum possible lot.

A_Conservative - the lot depends on the amount of available funds on the account. 0.02 for every 1000 deposits.

A_Standart - the lot depends on the amount of available funds on the account. 0.07 for every 1000 deposits.

A_Aggressive - the lot depends on the amount of available funds on the account. 0.15 for every 1000 deposits.

A_Gambling - the lot depends on the amount of available funds on the account. 0.25 for every 1000 deposits.

FastDepoBuild_5 - the lot depends on the maximum balance for the entire history of the EA. 0.05 for every 1000 deposits. Fixed in global variables.

FastDepoBuild_10 - the lot depends on the maximum balance for the entire history of the EA. 0.1 for every 1000 deposits. Fixed in global variables.