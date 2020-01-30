DEVILFISH - FAQ

What is The difference between Version1 and Version2 ?
Different approaches to optimization were used. Version2 shows less profit on history, but should be more versatile and stable on new data. Initially, we didn't plan several versions, but one of our users asked us not to remove the first version of the settings, as he likes it very much.
How to trade all currency pairs available in the expert Advisor. Should I attach the EA to all pairs, or is one pair enough?
For trading on all currency pairs, it is enough to attach the expert Advisor to a single chart. the best way to do this is EURUSD H1.
Give more information on capital management options
MANUAL - disables the management of capital and involves manual adjustment of the volume(MANUAL lot size setting).
Minimum - uses the minimum possible lot.
A_Conservative - the lot depends on the amount of available funds on the account. 0.02 for every 1000 deposits.
A_Standart - the lot depends on the amount of available funds on the account. 0.07 for every 1000 deposits.
A_Aggressive - the lot depends on the amount of available funds on the account. 0.15 for every 1000 deposits.
A_Gambling - the lot depends on the amount of available funds on the account. 0.25 for every 1000 deposits.
FastDepoBuild_5 - the lot depends on the maximum balance for the entire history of the EA. 0.05 for every 1000 deposits. Fixed in global variables.
FastDepoBuild_10 - the lot depends on the maximum balance for the entire history of the EA. 0.1 for every 1000 deposits. Fixed in global variables.
How do I set up a magic number?To configure the magic number, open the global variables of the terminal(press F3) and configure the "EA_DevilFish_MagicNumber" parameter.
Links
Full version EA Devilfish: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43169
Free version EA Devilfish: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/43170