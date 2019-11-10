EA Devilfish: what is it and why

The modern algotrader earns on understanding when it is better to disable this or that algorithm for a while or to allow the expert to open only long trades. 95 percent of traders do not need to know what MagicNumber and Slippage are.





Devilfish Tasks



Make algo trading available to everyone.

Work on major currency pairs without changing settings.

Prepare the necessary quote history completely automatically.

The presence of an interface that informs the user about the state of the program.

Use simple, time-tested strategies.

Expansions. Be able to add new trading strategies.

Having a minimum number of configurable parameters that work with all built-in strategies.

For full-fledged trading on all available pairs, it should be enough to attach an expert Advisor to any chart.

To be able to fully and quickly multi-currency optimization in the strategy tester.

Provide advanced users with the ability to configure hidden settings.