EURUSD forecast: 2014, July 13 - 20

The EUR/USD pair tried to rally during the course of the week, but as you can see gave back quite a bit of the gains in order to form a shooting star. Nonetheless, the market seems to be stuck between the 1.35 level as support, and the 1.37 level as resistance. The resistance above should extend all the way from 1.37 to the 1.3750 level. Ultimately though, if we can break out of that range, we should continue to make a longer-term move. If it’s to the upside, we go to the 1.40 level, but to the downside below the 1.35 level, we would head to the 1.33 region.









