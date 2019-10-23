INFORMATION about OPTIMIZATION EA LONG TERM STRATEGY ADVISOR
Trading Systems

INFORMATION about OPTIMIZATION EA LONG TERM STRATEGY ADVISOR

23 October 2019, 00:25
SLAtrade
[Deleted]
2
256
Optimize the adviser using an interval of 1 year + 6 months Forward testing.

Evaluate the results by the number of transactions as well as the indicator “Recovery factor”

 The best results, test on a demo account, and then go to Real.

Optimization is recommended once a quarter.



I attach sets for optimization at the bottom of the post.



Attached files:

1) Settings file for starting optimization for other pairs

2) Advisor backtest shown in screenshots

3) Optimization archive 03.2018-03.2019 + 6 months forward testing on EURUSD + Excel Template for creating sets (video instruction (in russian, but I think you understand what you need to do) on how to use the template)


#OPTIMIZATION EA LONG TERM STRATEGY ADVISOR