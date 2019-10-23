INFORMATION about OPTIMIZATION EA LONG TERM STRATEGY ADVISOR

Optimize the adviser using an interval of 1 year + 6 months Forward testing.





Evaluate the results by the number of transactions as well as the indicator “Recovery factor”





The best results, test on a demo account, and then go to Real.





Optimization is recommended once a quarter.













I attach sets for optimization at the bottom of the post.













Attached files:





1) Settings file for starting optimization for other pairs





2) Advisor backtest shown in screenshots







