INFORMATION about OPTIMIZATION EA LONG TERM STRATEGY ADVISOR

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Optimize the adviser using an interval of 1 year + 6 months Forward testing.
Evaluate the results by the number of transactions as well as the indicator “Recovery factor”
The best results, test on a demo account, and then go to Real.
Optimization is recommended once a quarter.
I attach sets for optimization at the bottom of the post.
Attached files:
1) Settings file for starting optimization for other pairs
2) Advisor backtest shown in screenshots
3) Optimization archive 03.2018-03.2019 + 6 months forward testing on EURUSD + Excel Template for creating sets (video instruction (in russian, but I think you understand what you need to do) on how to use the template)