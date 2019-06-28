Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

0
Is AUDCHF ready to go down?
Let's read our waves.
- First down wave with significant volume
- High Speed Index on the up wave of 22.6 - nothing like that on the whole up move waves
- Another High Speed Index on the up move of 22.0
Wait for it to break because we could be ranging for a while and they might change their intentions on the way.
to be continued...
Update: 30/6/2019 00:42
… that is why I said wait for it to break support …they decided to push it up more - you should not have entered short.