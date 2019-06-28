Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index
28 June 2019, 11:10
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Panagiotis Diamantopoulos
118

Is AUDCHF ready to go down?

Let's read our waves.

  1. First down wave with significant volume
  2. High Speed Index on the up wave of 22.6 - nothing like that on the whole up move waves
  3. Another High Speed Index on the up move of 22.0


Wait for it to break because we could be ranging for a while and they might change their intentions on the way.

AC before


to be continued...

Update: 30/6/2019 00:42

… that is why I said wait for it to break support …they decided to push it up more - you should not have entered short. 

AUDCHF after


