GBPUSD Turns Lower On Loss Of Upside Pressure





GBPUSD turns lower on loss weak and vulnerable to the downside after weakening on Tuesday. Support lies at 1.2650 as it looks for more weakness. Below that level will turn attention to the 1.2600 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.2550 level where a break will turn focus to the 1.2500 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2450 level. On the upside, resistance stands at the 1.2750 with a turn above here allowing for additional strength to build up towards the 1.2800 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.2850 level followed by the 1.2900 level. On the whole, GBPUSD retains downside pressure on further correction.