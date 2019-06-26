Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index
Analytics & Forecasts

Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

26 June 2019, 09:36
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Panagiotis Diamantopoulos
0
191

Will EU keep going up? Most probably yes. Let's read the market:

1. We have reached some Fib area which is also previous Resistance wich  became Support . The first two down waves from the top had sellers, but the third down wave had very hard time to reach the Fib for a second time.

2. High Speed Index of 28.9 when price tried to reach Fib for the second time - to much volume little pip move

Therefore most probably these are buyers and we will go up to 1.14 again.

EU before

to be continued...

***Don't forget to "Like" if you like***  

Update: 26/6/2019 22:05

We did not reach 1.14 but we reached 1.1388 very close to our prediction. 


#weis wave