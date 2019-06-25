Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

5 reasons why US30 will go down:

1. Hit major Resistance coming from Daily + Weekly

2. First Push down with High Speed Index 79.4

3. Fake Break

4. High up volume with almost no pip move - Speed Index 153.1 - nothing like that on the entire chart

5. Up volume with little pip move - Speed Index 30.9

Wait for the break of support of the range because things change we could be ranging for days and their intentions might be to change direction on the next waves.

to be continued ...

***Don't forget to "Like" if you like***

Updated 26/6/2019 07:58 - We have forecasted correct and this is the result so far- waiting for reaction on the next support level which happens to be Fib also:















