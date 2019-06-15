USDCHF recovery threats expected in the new week following its past week gain. Resistance resides at the 1.0000 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 1.0050 level and then the 1.0100 level. Further out, resistance comes in at the 1.0150 level. Its weekly RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further upside pressure. On the downside, support is seen at the 0.9950 level with a turn below here opening the door for more decline towards the 0.9900 level. And then the 0.9850 level. Further down, support resides at the 0.9800 level. All in all, USDCHF targets further recovery on correction.











