Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

Three reasons why GJ 1H went down on resistance:

1. Resistance Level

2. First Push Down with High Speed Index of 48.8 - There is no Larger Speed Index on the entire chart.

3. Retracing to resistance level was also hard with a High Speed Index of 38.6 - too much volume small pip move

Read your waves and speed index at significant levels such support, resistance, fibs 50, 61.8 and pivots and forecast the next move with high success rate.

Enter only when you have a story which is clear and justified .



