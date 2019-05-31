NordFX Products and Services Praised at the Philippines Traders' Fair

The brokerage company NordFX took part in the specialized Forex Traders' Fair-2019 which was held in the capital of the Philippines, Manila, at the end of May.





The Philippines with a population of over 105 million people provides tremendous opportunities for the development of the financial services market. This large-scale event alone, organized by FinExpo, gathered about two thousand guests and participants.

Visitors to the NordFX booth were able to exchange views with company representatives, as well as evaluate its new products, among which there are CFD trading tools, including oil contracts and major global stock indices, as well as investment funds that have absorbed the most reliable and promising stocks of world industry leaders. The Fair's participants were especially attracted by the availability and transparency of these funds, thanks to which the global stock market became accessible even to novice investors with small financial resources.

In addition to currency trading with low spreads and leverage up to 1:1000, NordFX services that have already gained popularity, such as PAMM and RAMM trust management platforms, as well as the possibility of margin trading in cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency indexes on MetaTrader-4 and MetaTrader-5, were highly appreciated.

Due to high commissions and constantly improving conditions, the NordFX two-tier affiliate program aroused great interest as well.

The company expresses its gratitude to the organizers of the Fair for their work and, of course, to all the visitors to the company's booth who chose NordFX as their broker.

https://nordfx.com/



