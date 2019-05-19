EURUSD broader bias remains lower towards the 1.1109 support zone. Support comes in at the 1.1050 where a violation will turn risk to the 1.1000 level. A break below here will target the 1.0950 level. Further down, support sits at the 1.0900. more decline. Its weekly RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, on the upside, resistance resides at 1.1200 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1.1250 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1300 level where a violation will expose the 1.1350 level. All in all, EURUSD broader bias remains lower towards the 1.1109 support zone.











