USDCHF Faces Risk Of Price Extension On Bullishness

USDCHF faces risk of price extension on bullishness following its past week strength. Resistance stands at the 1.0150 level. A break of there will clear the way for a run at the 1.0200 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 1.0250 level and then the 1.0300 level. On the downside, support is seen at the 1.0100 level. A turn below here will set the stage for more decline towards the 1.0050 level. And then the 1.0000 level. Further down, support resides at the 0.9950 level. All in all, USDCHF continues to eye further upside pressure on bull pressure.







