EURUSD Tumbles On Price Sell Off

EURUSD tumbles on prices sell off as it look to extend more weakness. Support comes in at the 1.1200 where a violation will turn risk to the 1.1150 level. A break below here will target the 1.1100 level. Further down, support sits at the 1.1050. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, on the upside, resistance resides at 1.1300 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1.1350 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1400 level where a violation will expose the 1.1450 level. All in all, EURUSD continues to threaten further downside pressure on price sell off.



