(10 APRIL 2019)Crude Oil (WTI):Consolidation.





Pivot (invalidation): 64.45

Our preference

Short positions below 64.45 with targets at 63.70 & 63.50 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 64.45 look for further upside with 64.75 & 65.20 as targets.

Comment

As Long as 64.45 is resistance, expect a return to 63.70.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)