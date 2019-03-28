ARBITRAGE THIEF INDEX STRATEGY - INSTRUCTIONS - TRADE EXAMPLE 2
Trading Strategies

ARBITRAGE THIEF INDEX STRATEGY - INSTRUCTIONS - TRADE EXAMPLE 2

28 March 2019, 14:57
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
0
495

STEP 1:

ARBITRAGE THIEF INDEX CORRELATION CHECK


STEP 2:

ARBITRAGE THIEF INDEX SETTINGS


STEP 3:

TRADE 1: AUDCAD

ARBITRAGE THIEF INDEX RESULTS AC

TRADE 2: EURAUD

ARBITRAGE THIEF INDEX RESULTS EA

TRADE 3: USDCAD

ARBITRAGE THIEF INDEX RESULTS UC

#Best forex indicator, best forex strategy, arbitrage strategy, correlation strategy, arbitrage thief