Forex Development Faster SOlution

Long time do not post anything. But does not it mean to forget the promise. Actually, it was highly research situation. We try even few hundred strategy till today. But yea 99% of course failed. As you remember we have permanent solution, but slow moving. But we are researching something called faster movement. So as soon faster it will help for everyone. So no matter what is it. So we can finally say something we found stable. Last balance was 128. But its increase to 189. And not random way. So we will update it. We develop few more research indicators. And work with the top class programmer!. Of course 99% programmer are not good enough to provide us answer. Here is some screenshot just a day earning $21 . And stable. No over Loses. No dropdown too!. The signal will publish for everyone. and a final Good news is. Low draw down. its mean 70% risk reduce to loss all fund together. keep in touch we will update more . Screenshot have details.