NZDUSD Loses Upside Momentum With Risk Seen Towards 0.6808

NZDUSD loses upside momentum with risk see towards 0.6808 in the new week. Resistance comes in at the 0.6900 level where a break will turn attention to the 0.6950 level. A break of here will have to happen to create scope for a move higher towards the 0.7000 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 0.7050 level. Support stands at the 0.6850 level. Further down, the 0.6800 level comes in as the next downside target and then the 0.6750 level. All in all, NZDUSD faces further downside pressure on price rejection.











