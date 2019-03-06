(06 MARCH 2019)Crude Oil (WTI):Under pressure.





Pivot (invalidation): 56.75

Our preference

Short positions below 56.75 with targets at 55.55 & 55.25 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 56.75 look for further upside with 57.20 & 57.55 as targets.

Comment

The RSI is bearish and calls for further decline. Crude Oil broke below a rising trend line drawn

from March 3

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)