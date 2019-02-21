NordFX Presents Its New FinTech Developments in Thailand

The brokerage company NordFX traditionally took part at the specialized Forex expo, Traders' Fair-2019, which was held in mid-February in the capital and the largest city of Thailand, Bangkok.

In addition to the already well-known in the Asian market and well-established services for online currency trading in the Forex market, this time NordFX experts presented a whole line of the company's new products that were introduced in the second half of 2018. Among them:

- the latest RAMM trading and investment platform with automatic risk control,

- professional exchange trading in cryptocurrencies and crypto indexes based on the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms,

- CFD trading instruments, including oil contracts and major global stock indices, such as Dow Jones 30, S&P 500, DAX, NASDAQ-100 and Nikkei 225,

- as well as portfolio and point investments in stocks of most reliable and promising global brands, including Apple, Microsoft, Alibaba, Amazon, MasterCard, Visa, Google, Facebook, PayPal, Boeing, Coca-Cola, McDonald's and many others, providing, along with high income, the possibility of 100% protection of investors' capital.





“This year, about 2,000 people visited the Traders' Fair,” says NordFX Head of Thailand Mr.Chai, "which provided excellent opportunities for communication with both our clients and traders who are just about to open a trading account with us. It is especially important that we not only told them about our new products, but also were able to listen to their wishes, thereby defining directions for the further development of our company.

We were also able to strengthen the existing partnerships and establish new ones, which is a very important factor for the promotion of NordFX services not only in Thailand, but throughout the entire Southeast Asia region.

I would like to thank everyone who has already chosen or is going to choose NordFX as their broker. I am sure you will not be disappointed in your decision. And we will do our best to meet your expectations not by 100, but by 150 or even 200 percent!”

https://nordfx.com/



