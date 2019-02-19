(19 FEBRUARY 2019)Crude Oil (WTI):The bias remains bullish.





Pivot (invalidation): 55.40

Our preference

Long positions above 55.40 with targets at 56.35 & 56.90 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Below 55.40 look for further downside with 55.05 & 54.65 as targets.

Comment

Even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be

limited.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)