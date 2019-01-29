Setup Twitter Post Pro
Tweet Post pro allows you to post selected trades at twitter. User can filter trades to post by magicnr. With the help of this tool you can post your trades on twitter and increase your awareness.
1. allow Webrequest link ( http://forex-navigator.com/twitterabr/twitter-send-chart.php ) at Metatrader station MENÜ Tools -> Expert Advisors . Setup video
2. go to http://forex-navigator.com/twitterabr/twitter-go.php and authorize our twitter app.
3. it will shown after authorize our twitter app your Access Token and Secret Token. Please copy and paste the strings in input fields. ( You can revoke your authorization at any time). Setup video
4. With this script (download : You find the file end of this article) you determine the chart and magic number, which you want to publish. script runs only once without any influence on experts or indicators. video
You can also use tool to tweet manual trades. For this, only "0" must be entered as magicno for many magicno to observation please fill in like 123,987,456. seprate each magicno with ","
You can find sample tweets here
Basic Parameters
- Access Token - Paste access token which you get after authorize our twitter app
- Secret Token - Paste secret token which you get after authorize our twitter app
- check interval in Seconds - checked every x seconds.
- Image height - image height of chart which post at twitter
- Image width - image width of chart which post at twitter
- Show logo - if set true. it will shown logo at chart
- Pfad to logo file - Menü -> Open Data folder [navigate to: MQL4/Images/ ] drop your logo in this folder ( fille must be placed at Images folder)
- Horizontal distance for the logo form left top corner of the chart - Horizontal distance for the logo form top left corner of the chart
- Vertical distance for the logo form left top corner of the chart - Vertical distance for the logo form left top corner of the chart
- Show text - if set true, custom text will shown at chart
- Text to show at chart - fill in text you wish to show at chart.
- Font size - Font size of the text at chart
- Font color - Fontcolor of the text at chart
- Horizontal distance for the text form left top corner of the chart - Horizontal distance for the text form left top corner of the chart
- Vertical distance for the text form left top corner of the chart - Vertical distance for the text form left top corner of the chart
- Webrequest link - allow thsi link at Menü -> Tools -> options expert Advisors ( https://icmarketsdeals.com/twitterabr/twitter-send-chart.php )