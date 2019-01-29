Twitter Post Pro





Tweet Post pro allows you to post selected trades at twitter. User can filter trades to post by magicnr. With the help of this tool you can post your trades on twitter and increase your awareness.





1. allow Webrequest link ( http://forex-navigator.com/twitterabr/twitter-send-chart.php ) at Metatrader station MENÜ Tools -> Expert Advisors . Setup video

2. go to http://forex-navigator.com/twitterabr/twitter-go.php and authorize our twitter app.

3. it will shown after authorize our twitter app your Access Token and Secret Token. Please copy and paste the strings in input fields. ( You can revoke your authorization at any time). Setup video

4. With this script (download : You find the file end of this article) you determine the chart and magic number, which you want to publish. script runs only once without any influence on experts or indicators. video

You can also use tool to tweet manual trades. For this, only "0" must be entered as magicno for many magicno to observation please fill in like 123,987,456. seprate each magicno with ","

You can find sample tweets here

Basic Parameters