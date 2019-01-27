(27 JANUARY 2019)Thought of the weeken:US economy: solid data but political risks loom large

US data released on 24 January points to ongoing strength in the US economy. The labor market continues to tighten – weekly jobless claims fell by 13,000 to 199,000, the lowest level since 1969. The Markit composite PMI index inched up to 54.5 from 54.4 last month driven by improved manufacturing activity, which increased to 54.9 from 53.8 in December.

But, looking ahead, political headwinds, which could weigh on growth, still need to be overcome.