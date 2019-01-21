(21JANUARY 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:Brexit stalemate confuses traders

A Brexit delay looks likely, but this does not necessarily give a resolution. If the new European Parliament votes in May 2019 not to give further concessions to the UK, including on the Irish backstop, a second referendum or even general elections in the UK are likely. For now, long GBP trades are highly speculative, although the risk of a hard Brexit is subdued for now. Traders should not get hypnotized by the hype: Brexit has now migrated from the logical to the political, making predictions merely guesswork.



Although investors are currently supporting a bullish GBP bias, that trend could rapidly change. The next event will be presentation of a Brexit Plan B later today: its reception remains highly uncertain. Postponement of the current Brexit deadline of 29 March 2019, which would require approval of the EU members, remains the most realistic solution for now. This would allow the UK to buy three more months, until EU elections kick off on 23 May.

By Vincent Mivelaz



