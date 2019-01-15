(15 JANUARY 2019)Crude Oil: Under pressure.

o





Pivot (invalidation): 51.40

Our preference

Short positions below 51.40 with targets at 50.20 & 49.30 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 51.40 look for further upside with 52.10 & 52.60 as targets.

Comment

As Long as 51.40 is resistance, likely decline to 50.20.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)