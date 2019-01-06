USDCHF remains vulnerable with pullback threats expected in the new week. This development leaves resistance residing at the 0.9900 level as the next upside target. A break of here will clear the way for more gain towards the 0.9950 level. Above here, resistance comes in at the 1.0000 level and then the 1.0050 level. On the downside, support is seen at the 0.9800 level. A turn below there will set the stage for more decline towards the 0.9750 level. And then the 0.9700 level. Its weekly RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. All in all, USDCHF faces further downside threats on correction.







