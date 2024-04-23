DMTRENDSCANNER on the go....
Trading Systems

DMTRENDSCANNER on the go....

23 April 2024, 15:08
Gabor Bocsak
Gabor Bocsak
0
215

Todays m1 chaer on Gold.https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116017?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating006



#gold, Trend, forex