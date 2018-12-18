0
The 60 Seconds Strategy With BinaryM Indicator consist of detail ScreenShot on how to Keep tracks of the Price ticks for the use of Binary Option Trading.
Introduction
Installation
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28030
Click Here to Download the file
- or if you need help with Installation, message me here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yesmrsamuel/messages
- or read this https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723097
Chart Preparation
- Make sure the MiniChart is Widely shown on your computer Screen if Not Adjust the "size" from input parameter with BinaryM Indicator on your MetaTrader.
- Also Make sure "Online" is true.
Best Session for this strategy is London Session and New York Session
Information
You need to take note of:
- 1.How many seconds does it take the MiniChart to complete one cycle of ticks.
{This depend on how high is the volatility, sometime 2 to 3 Minute.
This will Be your TimeFrame,Duration or Expiry Time. }
- 2.Is the Exit Level grater than or less than the Entry Level.
{The Exit Level indication always move up and down the MiniChart.}
Call and Put Instructions
- if the 1st and 2nd cycle completed above Entry Level,
- Place A CALL Option with your binary Broker using the noted TimeFrame,Duration or Expiry Time.
- if the 1st and 2nd cycle completed below Entry Level,
- Place A PUT Option with your binary Broker using the noted TimeFrame,Duration or Expiry Time.
Examples
Notice
- Entry Price = Entry Level.
- Exit Price = Exit Level,