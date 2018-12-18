

Introduction





Installation

Click Here to Download the file



The 60 Seconds Strategy With BinaryM Indicator consist of detail ScreenShot on how to Keep tracks of the Price ticks for the use of Binary Option Trading.





or if you need help with Installation, message me here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yesmrsamuel/messages

or read this https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723097





Chart Preparation





Make sure the MiniChart is Widely shown on your computer Screen if Not Adjust the "size" from input parameter with BinaryM Indicator on your MetaTrader.

Also Make sure "Online" is true.







Best Session for this strategy is London Session and New York Session



Information



You need to take note of:

1.How many seconds does it take the MiniChart to complete one cycle of ticks.

{This depend on how high is the volatility, sometime 2 to 3 Minute.

This will Be your TimeFrame ,Duration or Expiry Time. }

of ticks. {This depend on how high is the volatility, sometime 2 to 3 Minute. This will Be your ,Duration or Expiry Time. } 2.Is the Exit Level grater than or less than the Entry Level.

{The Exit Level indication always move up and down the MiniChart.}



















Call and Put Instructions





if the 1st and 2nd cycle completed above Entry Level,

Entry Level, Place A CALL Option with your binary Broker using the noted TimeFrame,Duration or Expiry Time.





if the 1st and 2nd cycle completed below Entry Level,

Entry Level, Place A PUT Option with your binary Broker using the noted TimeFrame,Duration or Expiry Time.





Examples



















Notice





Entry Price = Entry Level.

Exit Price = Exit Level,



















Click here for More Blogs Written by me



https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yesmrsamuel/blog





