60 Seconds Strategy With BinaryM Indicator
Trading Systems

60 Seconds Strategy With BinaryM Indicator

18 December 2018, 22:48
Samuel Akinbowale
Samuel Akinbowale
0
824


Introduction

The 60 Seconds Strategy With BinaryM Indicator consist of detail ScreenShot on how to Keep tracks of the Price ticks for the use of Binary Option Trading.


Installation

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28030

Click Here to Download the file



Chart Preparation

  • Make sure the MiniChart is Widely shown on your computer Screen if Not Adjust the "size" from input parameter with BinaryM Indicator on your MetaTrader.
  • Also Make sure "Online" is true.



Best Session for this strategy is London Session and New York Session

Information

You need to take note of:

  • 1.How many seconds does it take the MiniChart to complete one cycle of ticks.
        {This depend on how high is the volatility, sometime 2 to 3 Minute.
        This will Be your TimeFrame,Duration or Expiry Time. }
  • 2.Is the Exit Level grater than or less than the Entry Level.
        {The Exit Level indication always move up and down the MiniChart.}





Call and Put Instructions



Examples






Notice


  •  Entry Price = Entry Level.
  •  Exit Price = Exit Level,






Click here for More Blogs Written by me

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yesmrsamuel/blog