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https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33036 How to use DoAid indicator to trade

on H4 Time frame When Input Settings are 30:60





Buy Formation and Entry



When a new High is form ,





wait for Pull back /market price





to come back to either Centre line or Minimum Line



Before Buying





Sell Formation and Entry



When a new Low is form ,





wait for Pull back /market price





to come back to either Centre line or Maximum Line



Before Selling