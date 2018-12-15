How to use DoAid indicator to trade on H4 Time frame When Input Settings are 30:60
Trading Systems

How to use DoAid indicator to trade on H4 Time frame When Input Settings are 30:60

15 December 2018, 07:30
Samuel Akinbowale
Samuel Akinbowale
0
230

Click here

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33036

How to use DoAid indicator to trade
on H4 Time frame When Input Settings are 30:60


Buy Formation and Entry

When a new High is form ,


wait for Pull back /market price


to come back to either Centre line or Minimum Line

Before Buying


Sell Formation and Entry

When a new Low is form ,


wait for Pull back /market price


to come back to either Centre line or Maximum Line

Before Selling


click here for more post

https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=yesmrsamuel