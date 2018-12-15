0
230
Click here
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33036
How to use DoAid indicator to trade
on H4 Time frame When Input Settings are 30:60
Click here
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33036
How to use DoAid indicator to trade
on H4 Time frame When Input Settings are 30:60
Buy Formation and Entry
When a new High is form ,
wait for Pull back /market price
to come back to either Centre line or Minimum Line
Before Buying
Sell Formation and Entry
When a new Low is form ,
wait for Pull back /market price
to come back to either Centre line or Maximum Line
Before Selling
click here for more post
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=yesmrsamuel