All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies RSI REGRESSION CHANNEL STRATEGY 9 December 2018, 15:05 Philip Pankaj Suthagar 2 1 022 RSI REGRESSION CHANNEL STRATEGY FOR BUY SIGNALSDESCRIBED IN PICTURE OF USDJPY WEEKLY CHART RSI REGRESSION CHANNEL STRATEGY FORSELL SIGNALSDESCRIBED IN PICTURE OF EURUSD WEEKLY CHART #RSI REGRESSION CHANNEL STRATEGY, RSI STRATEGY, RELATIVE STRENGTH INDEX STRATEGY Source Philip Pankaj Suthagar 2018.12.11 15:09 #1 Predicted profit Files: IMG_20181211_180727_638.jpg 160 kb Philip Pankaj Suthagar 2018.12.15 07:34 #2 Our prediction is still valid for a week gone. RSI REGRESSION CHANNEL To add comments, please log in or register Rsi Decoder - (Relative Strength Index Decoder) Trading Strategies 400 0 1 RSI DECODER - 1 DAY MORE - INITIAL OFFERING OVERS Trading Strategies 229 0 RSI REGRESSION CHANNEL STRATEGY Trading Strategies 1022 2 1 Should You Let AI Trade for You or Just Advise You? (The 2026 Decision) My Trading 0 0 Ai Breakout X Trading Strategies 56 0 1 HyperTrend Indicator My Trading 52 0 EA Testing Workflow: What to Track (KPIs) So You Don’t Quit Too Early My Trading 52 0 MANIFESTO PHASE-AWARE DECISION TRADING Statistics 49 0 Before Your First Prop Firm Challenge: Why Your Own Capital Comes First My Trading 82 0 139 Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 19–23, 2026) 224 Gold Daily Analysis (19 January 2026): Hanging Man Pattern and Market Context 128 Mastering XAUUSD Daily: What Smart Traders Are Watching Today, January 19,2026 forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB