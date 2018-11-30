USD/CHF: Support and Resistance Levels

USD / CHF continues to grow in the ascending channel on the weekly chart, the upper limit of which passes above the resistance level of 1.0130 (2016 highs and Fibonacci level 100% of the upward correction to the last global decline wave since December 2016 and from 1.0300). On Friday, USD / CHF continues to grow, trading above the support level of 0.9945 (ЕМА50 on the daily chart).

USD / CHF maintains a long-term positive trend, trading above the key support level of 0.9855 (ЕМА200 on the daily chart). Breakdown of the support level of 0.9945 may trigger a correction to the support level of 0.9855.

However, long positions are preferred. Purchases look safe above 0.9945 support level.

Support Levels: 0.9945, 0.9875, 0.9855, 0.9745

Resistance Levels: 1.0000, 1.0040, 1.0090, 1.0100, 1.0300, 1.0130

Trading Scenarios

Buy in the market. Stop Loss 0.9935. Take-Profit 1.0000, 1.0040, 1.0090, 1.0100, 1.0300, 1.0130

Sell ​​Stop 0.9935. Stop Loss 0.9980. Take-Profit 0.9875, 0.9855, 0.9745





