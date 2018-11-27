(27 NOVEMBER 2018)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:Asian shares slightly lower after Trump’s bluster

Asian equities slumped slightly following US President Donald Trump’s warning of new tariffs against China, a few days before he meets the Chinese president. The HK Hang Seng closing -0.17%, followed by Chinese blue chips CSI 300 -0.13% while Australian ASX 200, South Korean Kospi and Japanese Nikkei 225 bounced by +1%, +0.79% and +0.64%. European equities are marginally unchanged, as Italy’s bit of consent continues to support the market. The Euro Stoxx 50 is slightly higher (+0.08%), UK FTSE 100 is at +0.09%, French CAC 40 +0.05% and German DAX in neutral territory. Unfavourable economics in the EU (signalled by purchasing data published last Friday) should ultimately weigh on EU equities. The next key publication to monitor carefully will be November inflation, this Friday. Estimates are of a decline of to 2% in November from 2.20% in October.

By Vincent Mivelaz



