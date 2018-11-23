(23 NOVEMBER 2018)Crude Oil (WTI):The downside prevails.





Pivot (invalidation): 54.10

Our preference

Short positions below 54.10 with targets at 52.80 & 52.00 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 54.10 look for further upside with 54.80 & 55.30 as targets.

Comment

A break below 52.80 would trigger a drop towards 52.00. Crude Oil validated a bearish

breakout of triangle pattern.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)