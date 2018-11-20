(20 NOVEMBER 2018)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:Swiss export growth highest since 2016





Swiss exports have been growing fast, thanks to a rebound in Swiss exporting industries. Key support for the recovery are chemical and pharma products, which reached CHF 9 billion in exports for October, adding CHF 937 million of trade surplus. In total, the trade balance is estimated at CHF 2.6 billion in October (exports: CHF 18.90 billion; imports: 16.2 billion; September’s trade balance: CHF 1.27 billion). The growth of demand in Swiss products by largest trading partners increased by +7.60% (CHF 774 million) in Europe, +3% (CHF 126 million) in Asia and decreased by -0.5 % (CHF -17 million) in North America. Accordingly, Swiss exports are expected to remain positive by the end of the year, as consumer demand is expected to rise at year-end. Total sight and domestic deposits remain stable at CHF 577.3 billion and CHF 474.4 billion respectively. USD/CHF is currently trading at 0.9926, declining by -0.13% (year-to-date: +1.81%) since last week and heading along 0.9910 short-term.

By Vincent Mivelaz



