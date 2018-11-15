EURUSD ... the uptrend started with targets within 1.18





During yesterday's trading sessions, it was confirmed that there was a chance for the pair to rise to target areas earlier this month, as fears from Italy,

MACD Alerts - According to the MACD index we find positive signs that started yesterday night with a great possibility to break through the zero levels which breached it will confirm our positive view of the pair

Support and resistance

The strongest support is located at 1.1182 and is unlikely to reach the pair this year, while the nearest support is at 1.122 and can be used in trading and buying by making a stop loss below that support

The strongest resistance at 1.149 and the breach of this resistance will target the levels at 1.18

Trading Recommendation

Buy the pair from the current levels and below 1.134

Stop loss 1.1182

Take profit in three stages

1.145

1.152

1.180



