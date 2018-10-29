(29 OCTOBER 2018)Crude Oil (WTI):The bias remains bullish.





Pivot (invalidation): 66.95

Our preference

Long positions above 66.95 with targets at 68.50 & 68.90 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Below 66.95 look for further downside with 66.65 & 66.20 as targets.

Comment

The RSI is mixed to bullish. The prices are trading around the 20-period moving average.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)