Input parameter EA Real

6
2 552
B A S I C
- Volume Lot - trading lot ;
- Autolot, 0 = fix lot - automatic lot;
- Accelerator for optimization - test accelerator;
- Comments to orders - comment to orders;
- Test a broker ? - broker testing Yes / no;
R E A L
- PERIOD REAL TREND FOR OPTIMIZATION - period optimization for finding the settings for any of the graphs;
- (+/-) order distance (invert) -indent of orders from levels (inversion);
- Stop loss - stop-loss;
- Take profit - Take profit;
- BLOCK Hours >= (NO TRADE) - blocking and deleting orders from this hour;
- BLOCK Hours <=(NO TRADE) - blocking and delete orders until then;
- ReGiz ? - technical setting, do not include if you have no problems with the work;
TRAILING STOP
- method trailing - the choice of method of Trailing Stop;
- stop from the breakeven point ? - use a trailing stop from the breakeven point yes/no;
- deviation from the calculated stop loss level - indent from the beginning of trading;
- the step of moving the stop loss - the amount of movement of trading;
- minimum profit of trailing in pips - minimum profitable trailing step;
- Period ATR - the ATR period for trailing;
- Parabolic Step - parabolic step for trailing;
- Parabolic Maximum - the maximum step of Parabolic trailing;
- Period МА - the period of MA trailing;
- percentage of profit - profit percentage for trailing;
- indicator timeframe (for MA,SAR,ATR, fractal, extremes)(0-current) - timeframe for different trailing;
- virtual trailing stop - the virtual trailing stop ? (not recommended if the broker has a real execution slower modification);
ACTIVE PROTECTION
- Protect SL - to include the control of Stop Loss;
- Protect Slippage - enable slip protection;
- Max Slippage - maximum slippage;
- Max spread (DELETED ALL ORDER IF MORE X)) - maximum spread, at which all orders are removed and will be restored again;
- Send mail - send Email;
- Send Push message - send push messages to your phone;
- Screenshot ? - to take screenshots;