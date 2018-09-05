Input parameter EA Real
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Input parameter EA Real

5 September 2018, 23:18
Sergey Lisnyak
Sergey Lisnyak
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B A S I C

  • Volume Lot - trading lot ;
  • Autolot, 0 = fix lot - automatic lot;
  • Accelerator for optimization - test accelerator;
  • Comments to orders - comment to orders;
  • Test a broker ? - broker testing Yes / no;

R E A L

  • PERIOD REAL TREND FOR OPTIMIZATION - period optimization for finding the settings for any of the graphs;
  • (+/-) order distance (invert) -indent of orders from levels (inversion);
  • Stop loss - stop-loss;
  • Take profit - Take profit;
  • BLOCK Hours >= (NO TRADE) - blocking and deleting orders from this hour;
  • BLOCK Hours <=(NO TRADE) - blocking  and delete orders until then;
  • ReGiz ? - technical setting, do not include if you have no problems with the work;

TRAILING STOP

  • method trailing - the choice of method of Trailing Stop;
  • stop from the breakeven point ? - use a trailing stop from the breakeven point yes/no;
  • deviation from the calculated stop loss level - indent from the beginning of trading;
  • the step of moving the stop loss - the amount of movement of trading;
  • minimum profit of trailing in pips - minimum profitable trailing step;
  • Period ATR - the ATR period for trailing;
  • Parabolic Step - parabolic step for trailing;
  • Parabolic Maximum - the maximum step of Parabolic trailing;
  • Period МА -  the period of MA trailing;
  • percentage of profit - profit percentage for trailing;
  • indicator timeframe (for MA,SAR,ATR, fractal, extremes)(0-current) - timeframe for different trailing;
  • virtual trailing stop - the virtual trailing stop ? (not recommended if the broker has a real execution slower modification);

 ACTIVE PROTECTION

  • Protect SL - to include the control of Stop Loss;
  • Protect Slippage - enable slip protection;
  • Max Slippage - maximum slippage;
  • Max spread (DELETED ALL ORDER IF MORE X)) - maximum spread, at which all orders are removed and will be restored again;
  • Send mail - send Email;
  • Send Push message - send push messages to your phone;
  • Screenshot ? - to take screenshots;
If you have any questions - I'm always happy to help!
#EA Real