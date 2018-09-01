USDCHF: Risk Continues To Point Lower, Eyes 1.9600 Region

USDCHF: The With the pair selling off the past week, more weakness is envisaged in the new week. On the downside, support lies at the 0.9650 level. A turn below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 0.9600 level and then the 0.9550 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 0.9700 level where a break will clear the way for more strength to occur towards the 0.9750 level. Further out, resistance comes in at the 0.9800 level. Above here if seen will turn attention to 0.9850. All in all, USDCHF faces further downside threats on bear pressure



