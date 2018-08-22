(22 AUGUST 2018)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:More USD Selling

What a difference a summer week makes! Just a week ago markets were calling for the end of days. Yesterday the sS&P 500 made an intraday all time high. USD continued to slide against G10 and EM currencies as DXY fell below its 50-dma. The broad risk on sentiment and USD selling makes sense considering Trump's interventionist retoric toward Powell, optimism surrounding the US-China trade talks and extremely overbought USD positioning. Barring any surge in volatility we anticipate further USD weakness. Treasuries slipped as Trump's criticism of the pace of interest hike weighted on the short and mid section of the curve. Oil advance helping firm the broader commodity complex as news broke 11 million barrel of strategic reserve would be released, suggesting higher summer demand. Positivity around trade and fading concern over mexico political environment further highlight MXN as the currency to ride the current wave of risk taking on. Todays focus will be on the FOMC minutes.

Overall we anticipate members will be satisfied withe the economic improvement matching their June forecast. Yet further tightening would be unwarrented (ie USD negative). Trump will not be happy as looser monetary condition are not a projected outcome. Markets should expect Trump's anti-Powell rhetoric to increase.

By Peter Rosenstreich