Realistic MT4 Forex Trading Robot Profits of 5% to 15% VS Fantasy Profits



Forex Realistic 5% to 15% or more Monthly Profits vs Fantasy Profits

I can certainly show anyone how to make 100% to 500% monthly returns using a Forex expert advisor or Forex trading robot that will eventually blow your account down to a zero balance, or I can show you how to make a realistic 5% to 15% or more conservative monthly Forex return that will most likely continue to give you profits month after month without blowing your Forex account down to zero. I choose the realistic path that works, instead of destroying your sanity with over the top promises of returns that do not last forever. It is very easy to back test an expert advisor and show ridiculous profits and get new Forex traders excited about getting rich overnight. If I show these same new Forex traders 5% to 15% or more monthly profits they lose their excitement really fast because they are hoping to take a few hundred dollars or a thousand dollars and turn it into ten times their initial starting balance within a year.

Indeed some Forex expert advisors or Forex trading systems will do this for you, and maybe even do it once or twice. If you are one of the few lucky ones who pull off 500% returns in a year I advise that you only re-invest your profits so you do not lose your initial investment when the market moves against you. The most aggressive Forex trading strategies with larger lot sizes will eventually lose badly at some point. Roll the dice and hope you win! or you can private message me and I will show you how to earn 5% to 15% or more monthly with my Forex Trading Robot, Aggressive Grid Sniper.

I have strategies that will let you sleep well at night and strategies that will keep you up all night with excitement hoping you make 3 times more than my sleep well strategies. I always recommend the SLEEP WELL STRATEGIES, but I understand many like to gamble and take risks so I also have strategies that will make you 3 times more!

READ MORE ABOUT THE AGGRESSIVE GRID SNIPER FOREX TRADING ROBOT EA AT THIS LINK:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/719832

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------









-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



DIVERSIFIED TRADING ACROSS 27 PAIRS USING AGGRESSIVE GRID SNIPER DEFAULT SETTINGS

This is to show how well Aggressive Grid Sniper works across many currency pairs. Most of the drawdown

only came from a few pairs opening up many grids while the majority of pairs only needed a few grids to recover.

As you can see the Risk of Ruin is extremely low across all percentage points allowing you to sleep well at night!









