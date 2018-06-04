Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Monday, June 4th

The EUR/USD pair is following broad market trend at the first day of the trading week, keeping its positions above the level of 1.1700. Today the key determinant on the market remains downside correction of the US dollar, which offers notable support to the major. The main reason of US bulls’ weakness is the overbought US dollar, as investors have already managed to fully price in a June Fed rate hike. However, further gains of the pair look limited, as ongoing concerns over political situation in Italy are still weighing the shared currency. As for the data, nothing much is scheduled in the economic calendar for this Monday, so broad market sentiment will continue to form pair’s further trajectory during this trading session.

The GBP/USD pair is extending its recovery, trading at a profit for the fourth consecutive session. Today the pair again refreshed its weekly highs, on the level of 1.3377, in wake of improved risk appetite across the market, which positively affects the higher-yielding pound lately. In addition, it seems that the UK bulls finally received positive impetus on Friday, following improved data from the British economy. On the other hand, the reaction of the US dollar to upbeat NFP numbers was not so positive, as US bulls look exhausted after massive rally, witnessed last month. Looking ahead, today all traders’ attention will be focused to the UK construction PMI due for release during the European trading session, while the US economic calendar will remain silent this Monday, offering only secondary data reports.

The AUD/USD pair is trading on a positive note today, having refreshed its 6-week highs on the level of 0.7624. One of the main catalysts for pair’s upside today remains improved risk appetite on the back of absence of disturbing news over the weekend. In addition, upbeat Australia’s retail sales data also provided bullish impetus to the pair during the Asian trading session, thereby accelerating its growth. On the data front, nothing much is left in the economic calendar, as the US will offer only secondary data reports this Monday, so investors will focus their attention on the RBA monetary policy meeting, which will take place during the next Asian session.

The USD/JPY pair is showing minor gains this Monday, testing its weekly highs in the region of 109.80. Today risk friendly environment remains the main driving factor across the market, forcing the safe-haven yen to retreat against its US counterpart. Moreover, the continuing divergence between the US and Japanese regulators also provides support to the pair, despite the fact that the BoJ reduced its bond buying program on Friday. Nevertheless, further gains of the pair look limited, as the reaction of US bulls to optimistic data from the US labor market was pretty sluggish, failing to offer any notable support to the greenback. In the day ahead, the US economic calendar won’t offer investors anything relevant, so broad market sentiment will remain as a key determinant for the pair at the start of this week.

Major events of the day:

UK Construction PMI – 11.30 (GMT +3)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.1564 R. 1.1766

USDJPY S. 108.31 R. 110.33

GBPUSD S. 1.3213 R. 1.3431

USDCHF S. 0.9806 R. 0.9950

AUDUSD S. 0.7494 R. 0.7612

NZDUSD S. 0.6930 R. 0.7050

USDCAD S. 1.2886 R. 1.3038





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