Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Wednesday, May 23rd

The EUR/USD pair resumed its downside trend, having refreshed 5-month lows in the vicinity of 1.1700 level, due to disappointing German data. Yesterday the pair tested the region of 1.1830, as US bulls eased pressure on the pair, having taken a brief breather. However, the major failed to keep its positive tone and came under bearish control due to uncertainty on the political field of Italy. Markets remain worried that new populist government's fiscal policy will negatively affect the economy of Italy. Furthermore, weaker-than-expected German PMI figures, published this morning, also had a negative impact on the pair, forcing it to drop to its recent lows. Now all markets’ attention shifts towards the US data and FOMC meeting minutes, which will help the pair to determine its further direction during the NY trades.

The GBP/USD pair extends its bearish trend, having broken through the level of 1.3400 in early Europe. Yesterday the pair received another negative impetus on the back renewed risk-off sentiments, sparked by comments of the US President, who said that he is not pleased with current negotiations between the US and Chine. Moreover, typical cautiousness ahead of important UK inflation numbers also negatively affects the higher-yielding pound, especially taking into account recent series of weak UK data and dovish outcome of the BoE meeting. Besides the UK inflations figures, today investors will also pay attention to the US data and FOMC meeting minutes, which will be able spark some volatility during the NA session.

The USD/JPY pair accelerated its downside trend and refreshed its weekly lows in vicinity of 110.40 on the back of renewed risk-off sentiments. On Tuesday, President Trump delivered his speech, where he express dissatisfaction regarding recent trade talks between the United States and China, which was somewhat contradicting with broad market sentiment, especially taking into account recent comments of US Treasury Secretary S. Mnuchin, who intended to put a trade war “on hold”. Moreover, it is expected that slight cautiousness will continue to dominate the market ahead of FOMC meeting minutes, as markets are expecting to see fresh hints regarding a June Fed rate hike. Besides the protocols from the last Fed meeting, investors will also pay attention to the data from the US housing market, which are scheduled for the NA session.

The AUD/USD pair became a victim of broad risk aversions, having lost part of its recent gains. The pair fell to its intraday lows, located on the level of 0.7535, on the back of yesterday’s comments of the US President, who eased markets’ optimism over progress made so far in trade talks between the world’s two largest economies. Moreover, negative data from the Australian housing market also added some negative pressure on the pair during the Asian session. In the day ahead, Investors’ attention will remain focused on the US new home sales numbers and FOMC minutes, which will be released during the NA session.

Major events of the day:

Prelim. German Manufacturing PMI – 10.30 (GMT +3)

UK CPI – 11.30 (GMT +3)

US New Home Sales – 17.00 (GMT +3)

US Crude Oil Inventories – 17.30 (GMT +3)

FOMC Meeting Minutes – 21.00 (GMT +3)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.1715 R. 1.1861

USDJPY S. 110.56 R. 111.36

GBPUSD S. 1.3365 R. 1.3525

USDCHF S. 0.9872 R. 1.0018

AUDUSD S. 0.7543 R. 0.7623

NZDUSD S. 0.6886 R. 0.7002

USDCAD S. 1.2704 R. 1.2886





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