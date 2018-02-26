WHAT TO TRADE IN THE FOREX MARKET IN MARCH 2018.

Why do we analyze it? – Based on the information obtained, we will be able to choose the best possible currency pairs for successful trading.

What do we analyze? We analyze the main currency indices.

How do we analyze it? For analysis we use astronomical, cyclic and technical analysis.

This kind of analysis will be somewhat unusual for you. But we are believe this approach to forecasting is more correct. It allows you to derive maximum benefit from the market. This allows you to choose those trading pairs that have the best prospects. So let’s start!

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