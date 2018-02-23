Momentum-Solo, Vers. 22.7, description-list for all parameters













Momentum-Solo - a simple "true Momentum - time-based Indicator"

The indicator will inform about strength (Momentum), a impulse in the appropriate direction

it's based on a self-developed candle Pattern, in relation to the ATR (Average True Range)



Filter Weekdays and Hours => let's get Momentum to the right time



Correlation => signals only when a second, or a third instruments move in the same or inverse direction





MACD => short signals below 0 and below signal-sma, long signals over 0 and above signal-sma





RSI level above X / below X, (0-100), default 50 / 100





ADX level above X / below X, (0-100), default 25 / 100

(0-100), default 25 / 100



Stochastic level above X / below X, (0-100), default 20 / 80





PSAR => arrows in PSAR direction





Bollinger Bands => arrows in upper- / lower- Band direction





Keltner-Channel => Trend- and Sideways-Filter





Change of Tick-Volume







Coffee-Break, based on Rob Hoffman's Inventory Retracement Bar (IRB)





Close to Trend => avoids too many signals while the trend runs, use 4 active variables at the same time

Alerts alert, MQL5 push-notification, arrows, send 3 different emails, screenshot

arrows, send 3 different emails, screenshot Advantages Signal after close, no repaint, no cross-over signal



Time-Frames M5 to D1



all instruments supported



it is based on relation to the ATR



send custom email header and content



several periods of sideways movement will be hidden



involve one or two other correlating instruments as a filter



the indicator will inform about strength in the appropriate direction



all filters are based on moving averages, and if you like, MACD, RSI, PSAR, Bollinger Bands or Keltner Channel, Change of Tick-Volume

select Weekdays and Hours



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=> let's get Momentum to the right time



=> avoid weak trading hours, like Asian session



=> leave unstable weekdays out, concentrate on powerful days



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set Time-Filter - if true, Momentum-Solo will work between the following hours and minutes



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Day of the week Start / End- if active, Momentum-Solo will work between the following days only



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first Arrow only after Trend-Change - if true, it shows the first arrows only, after a change of direction



true & after Midnight => now you will get a new signal in the same direction within a new period, provided that the function Time-Filter is turned on



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Momentum - define the strength of the momentum candle



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Indicator pre-settings



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Email-A - if true, it shows the selected info in header and the first line of the email.



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Email-B - if true, it shows the selected info in header and the first line of the email.



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Alert - activates the alert-pop-up-window.



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Notification - if true, it sends the alert to the MT4 APP of your smartphone.



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Screenshot - if true, it sends the alter with a screenshot to ...\MQL4\Files



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@ Pro-Settings:



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Time-Zones: Local | Broker | UTC/GMT



Time zones can be displayed horizontally and vertically



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Pivot-filter - use daily Pivot as a secondary Trend



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MAs global Setup



MAs sequence does not matter





MAs need to be in sequence

Trend MA I - Value of the MA-filter I







Trend MA II - Value of the MA-filter II







Trend MA III - Value of the MA-filter III







Trend MA IV - Value of the MA-filter IV



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Correlation I - the name of the instrument you want to compare



Correlation Correlation Direction





Trend-Correlation







negative Correlation



Correlation II - the second name of the instrument you want to compare



Correlation Correlation Direction





Trend-Correlation







negative Correlation





Correlation Trend MA - Value of the Correlation - MA



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MACD Trend-Direction



MACD Filter off







MACD in traditional Signal







MACD in Counter-Direction







MACD in Trend-Direction







MACD in Trend-Direction above/below 0



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RSI Level-Filter - RSI level above X (0-100) and below X (0-100), default 50



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Parabolic Sar filter - a Momentum-arrow occurs in the PSAR-direction



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Bollinger Bands filter - a BB- arrow appears in upper- / lower- Band direction



Reaction-Candle => choose the price when a band is considered exceeded



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calculate Keltner - Momentum is displayed inside or outside of the Keltner channel, depending on the selection



Channel Inside // Channel Outside





if true => it will draw Keltner Channel | Color: # 2 3 4







if true (& draw Keltner Channel = true) => it will draw leading Keltner lines | Color: # 5 6 7



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Change of Tick-Volume Candles - Volume off

- last Candle < current Candle

- and < 2.last Candle

- and < 3.last Candle

- and < 4.last Candle

- and < 5.last Candle

- current Candle < last Candle

- and < 2.last Candle

- and < 3.last Candle

- and < 4.last Candle

- and < 5.last Candle

- last Candle < current Candle or current Candle < last Candle



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Coffee-Break Setup => based on Rob Hoffman's Inventory Retracement Bar (IRB)



Coffee-Break off





Coffee-Break







Coffee-Break-Reverse







Coffee-Break & Reverse





Coffee-Break-Size in %



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Momentum close to Trend only - if true, shows arrows close to the MAs that are predefined in the settings below.



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@ Alert- / Email- Settings:



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Account Description to all receivers / „default" = your Broker-Name



send Alert-Price to all receivers, H | L



for Alert and Notification => brief Comment



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Screenshot-Picture will be saved in ...\MQL4\Files



Screenshot-Picture width - default is 1280





Screenshot-Picture height - default is 720



Screenshot-Picture => short Comment (this is for an additional comment for the file-name of the picture)



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Time-Zone sending via E-Mail: choose the Time-Zone you wish to have in your emails => Broker Time | Local Time | UTC/GMT



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Date, Time in Header Email-A



Date, Time in Email-A



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Date, Time in Header Email-B



Date, Time in Email-B



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Email A=> brief Comment



Email B=> brief Comment



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Email Header



Email Footer default is = "Copyright © year, your name"



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Email C with custom Header and Content



Email Header, long - message for upwards arrows only, change this text for your needs



Email Header, short - message for downwards arrows only, change this text for your needs



Email Content, long - message for upwards arrows only, change this text for your needs



Email Content, short - message for downwards arrows only, change this text for your needs



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send Trade-Level ! not reliable, on your own risk



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@ Arrows:



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Arrow Style - choose an arrow-style => no kidding, if you set up the Momentum-Solo-Indicator for Email-Info only, mark it with an Envelope-Symbol in the chart, and the same for a Push-Notification only with a Phone-Symbol





Arrow Position - default is 1.6 / nice to have, if you compare settings with a second / third indicator





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custom Signs =>> Wingdings Font https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/wingdings



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@ Status on screen:



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Vola, Spread, Countdown, Time - it shows the information on the Volatility today, the current spread, and the countdown of the current period



clear Chart for stand-alone-window (now you can get the @Status-on-screen in a clean stand-alone-chart)



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Bars to process - at least 500 recommended



Bar-Warning On | Off - an Alert occurs, if below 500 candles

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any questions?

please let me know => MQL5 cld



























































