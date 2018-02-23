Momentum-Solo Vers. 22.7, description-list for all parameters
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Momentum-Solo Vers. 22.7, description-list for all parameters

23 February 2018, 14:18
Claus Dietrich
Claus Dietrich
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Momentum-Solo, Vers. 22.7, description-list for all parameters




Momentum-Solo - a simple "true Momentum - time-based Indicator"

  • The indicator will inform about strength (Momentum), a impulse in the appropriate direction
  • it's based on a self-developed candle Pattern, in relation to the ATR (Average True Range)


    • Filter

    • Weekdays and Hours => let's get Momentum to the right time
      • Correlation => signals only when a second, or a third instruments move in the same or inverse direction
      • MACD => short signals below 0 and below signal-sma, long signals over 0 and above signal-sma
      • RSI level above X / below X, (0-100), default 50 / 100
      • ADX level above X / below X,  (0-100), default 25 / 100
      • Stochastic level above X / below X, (0-100), default 20 / 80
      • PSAR => arrows in PSAR direction
      • Bollinger Bands => arrows in upper- / lower- Band direction
      • Keltner-Channel  => Trend- and Sideways-Filter
      • Change of Tick-Volume
      • Coffee-Break, based on Rob Hoffman's Inventory Retracement Bar (IRB)
      • Close to Trend => avoids too many signals while the trend runs, use 4 active variables at the same time

    Alerts

    • alert, MQL5 push-notification, arrows, send 3 different emails, screenshot

    Advantages

    • Signal after close, no repaint, no cross-over signal
    • Time-Frames M5 to D1
    • all instruments supported
    • it is based on relation to the ATR
    • send custom email header and content
    • several periods of sideways movement will be hidden
    • involve one or two other correlating instruments as a filter
    • the indicator will inform about strength in the appropriate direction
    • all filters are based on moving averages, and if you like, MACD, RSI, PSAR, Bollinger Bands or Keltner Channel, Change of Tick-Volume
    • select Weekdays and Hours
    • ========================
    • => let's get Momentum to the right time
    • => avoid weak trading hours, like Asian session
    • => leave unstable weekdays out, concentrate on powerful days


    Settings

    • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • set Time-Filter - if true, Momentum-Solo will work between the following hours and minutes
    • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • Day of the week Start / End- if active, Momentum-Solo will work between the following days only
    • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • first Arrow only after Trend-Change - if true, it shows the first arrows only, after a change of direction 
      • true & after Midnight => now you will get a new signal in the same direction within a new period, provided that the function Time-Filter is turned on
    • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • Momentum - define the strength of the momentum candle 
    • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • Indicator pre-settings
    • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • Email-A - if true, it shows the selected info in header and the first line of the email.
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Email-B - if true, it shows the selected info in header and the first line of the email.
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Alert - activates the alert-pop-up-window.
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Notification - if true, it sends the alert to the MT4 APP of your smartphone.
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Screenshot - if true, it sends the alter with a screenshot to ...\MQL4\Files 
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • @ Pro-Settings:
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Time-Zones:  Local | Broker | UTC/GMT
        • Time zones can be displayed horizontally and vertically
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Pivot-filter - use daily Pivot as a secondary Trend
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • MAs global Setup
        • MAs sequence does not matter
        • MAs need to be in sequence
          • Trend MA I - Value of the MA-filter I 
          • Trend MA II - Value of the MA-filter II
          • Trend MA III - Value of the MA-filter III
          • Trend MA IV - Value of the MA-filter IV
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Correlation I - the name of the instrument you want to compare
        • Correlation Correlation Direction
          • Trend-Correlation
          • negative Correlation
      • Correlation II - the second name of the instrument you want to compare
        • Correlation Correlation Direction
          • Trend-Correlation
          • negative Correlation
        • Correlation Trend MA - Value of the Correlation - MA
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • MACD Trend-Direction 
          • MACD Filter off
          • MACD in traditional Signal
          • MACD in Counter-Direction
          • MACD in Trend-Direction
          • MACD in Trend-Direction above/below 0
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • RSI Level-Filter - RSI level above X (0-100) and below X (0-100), default 50
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Parabolic Sar filter - a Momentum-arrow occurs in the PSAR-direction
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Bollinger Bands filter -  a BB-arrow appears in upper- / lower- Band direction
        • Reaction-Candle => choose the price when a band is considered exceeded
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • calculate Keltner - Momentum is displayed inside or outside of the Keltner channel, depending on the selection
        • Channel Inside  //  Channel Outside
          • if true => it will draw Keltner Channel | Color: # 2 3 4
          • if true (& draw Keltner Channel = true) => it will draw leading Keltner lines | Color: # 5 6 7
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

      • Change of Tick-Volume Candles

        - Volume off
        - last Candle < current Candle
        -  and < 2.last Candle
        -  and < 3.last Candle
        -  and < 4.last Candle
        -  and < 5.last Candle
        -  current Candle < last Candle
        -  and < 2.last Candle
        -  and < 3.last Candle
        -  and < 4.last Candle
        -  and < 5.last Candle
        -  last Candle < current Candle or current Candle < last Candle

      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

      • Coffee-Break Setup   =>  based on Rob Hoffman's Inventory Retracement Bar (IRB)
        • Coffee-Break off
          • Coffee-Break
          • Coffee-Break-Reverse
            • Coffee-Break & Reverse
        • Coffee-Break-Size in %
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Momentum close to Trend only - if true, shows arrows close to the MAs that are predefined in the settings below.
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

      • @ Alert- / Email- Settings:
      • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Account Description to all receivers / „default" = your Broker-Name 
      • send Alert-Price to all receivers, H | L
      • for Alert and Notification => brief Comment
        • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
        • Screenshot-Picture will be saved in ...\MQL4\Files 
        • Screenshot-Picture width - default is 1280
        • Screenshot-Picture height - default is 720
        • Screenshot-Picture => short Comment (this is for an additional comment for the file-name of the picture)
        • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
        • Time-Zone sending via E-Mail:  choose the Time-Zone you wish to have in your emails  =>  Broker Time | Local Time | UTC/GMT
        • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
        • Date, Time in Header Email-A
        • Date, Time in Email-A
        • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
        • Date, Time in Header Email-B
        • Date, Time in Email-B
        • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
        • Email A=> brief Comment
        • Email B=> brief Comment
        • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
        • Email Header
        • Email Footer   default is = "Copyright © year, your name"
        • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
        • Email C   with custom Header and Content
        • Email Header, long - message for upwards arrows only, change this text for your needs
        • Email Header, short - message for downwards arrows only, change this text for your needs
        • Email Content, long - message for upwards arrows only, change this text for your needs
        • Email Content, short - message for downwards arrows only, change this text for your needs
        • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
        • send Trade-Level ! not reliable, on your own risk
        • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
        • @ Arrows:
        • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
          • Arrow Style - choose an arrow-style => no kidding, if you set up the Momentum-Solo-Indicator for Email-Info only, mark it with an Envelope-Symbol in the chart, and the same for a Push-Notification only with a Phone-Symbol
          • Arrow Position - default is 1.6 / nice to have, if you compare settings with a second / third indicator
          • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
          • custom Signs =>> Wingdings Font  https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/wingdings
        • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

        • @ Status on screen:
          • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
          • Vola, Spread, Countdown, Time - it shows the information on the Volatility today, the current spread, and the countdown of the current period
          • clear Chart for stand-alone-window (now you can get the @Status-on-screen in a clean stand-alone-chart)
          • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
          • Bars to process - at least 500 recommended
          • Bar-Warning On | Off - an Alert occurs, if below 500 candles
        • End_____________________________
        • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

        any questions?
        please let me know => MQL5 cld
















        #Momentum-Solo