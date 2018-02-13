Syntax Highlighter for mql4 and mql5 in NotePad++

Hello everybody,



First of all to you, Jatin Patel, thank you very much for the pioneering work you have done. There's a lot of work in there.



I am a beginner in both Notepad ++ and MQL.



I implemented Jatin Patel's instructions for the installation and I think I implemented it correctly.



Only the fourth point of Jatin Patel's instructions I did not fully understand. I allow myself to quote Jatin Patel: "4. Note: Please remember to enable Settings -> Preferences for hints display options". I found the path "Settings -> Preferences", but I didn't find the "hints display options" entry there. Moreover, it is also not clear what the purpose of the setting is. If possible, please give me a hint where I can find the setting "hints display options".



At first glance, MQL seems to work reasonably well for me in Notepad ++, at least one piece of code that I have entered as a test in Notepad ++ is highlighted in color with MQL as the language.



I would also like to thank you, EAML, for your very precise, detailed and well-thought-out installation instructions. I also went through these and worked through points that were not yet included in Jamel's instructions (or I overlooked them there ;) ).



Regarding the last two postings from you, Jamel, I have to say that so far I have not been able to understand where and how I have to insert the snippets of code.



However, I would still like to make full use of MQL in Notepad ++, if possible.



I therefore asked myself whether someone (Jamel, EAML, or someone else who can do it) would like to update the three files and upload them again, possibly also with updated installation instructions. I think that it would then no longer be necessary to manually insert code afterwards (because, especially with the last two pieces of code from EAMEL, it is not 100% clear to me at which point in the code I have to insert this). :)



That would really be a great thing if someone can do it and feel like it. I don't know how to do it. :) :)



I would be happy to read from you again.



Greetings,

Ralph

