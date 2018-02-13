Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Tuesday, February 13th

The EUR/USD pair follows broad market trend today, breaking the resistance level of 1.2300 in early Europe. The key reason of pair’s recent upside trend remains broad softness around the US dollar, as investors are still locking some profit after bullish rally of the greenback, witnessed last week. This dynamics of the US dollar is especially relevant ahead of important US inflation data, which will be published this Wednesday. Moreover, strong risk-off sentiment, which is dominating the market this week, could also be involved in recent pair’s growth. Looking ahead, today we will have another quiet trading session, as both economic calendars again won’t bring us any surprises, thus leaving the pair at the mercy of broad market trend on Tuesday.

The GBP/USD pair keeps mildly bullish trend this Tuesday, while investors remain in anticipation of the key event of this day. The positive mood of the pair could be mostly explained by retreat of the US dollar against its major counterparts. However, further upside trend of the pair remains limited amid broad demand for safety, which is additionally boosted by overall cautiousness ahead of the UK inflation report, which will be published in the next few hours. This data looks especially interesting in wake of recent talks of BoE members about monetary policy tightening measures, triggered by positive results of the UK economy. Besides the UK inflation report, nothing interesting is scheduled in the data calendar for today, so the impact after the UK data and market trend will remain key determinants for the pair this Tuesday.

The USD/JPY pair remains highly offered this Tuesday, trading on a striking distance of its 5-month lows, marked in the vicinity of 108.00 last week. Persisting risk aversion remains the key driving factor for the pair at the first half of this week, thus exerting notable support to the safe-haven yen. Moreover, ongoing correction of the US dollar also negatively affects positions of the pair, sending it towards recent dips. It seems that the pair even ignored dovish talks of the BoJ Governor H.Kuroda, who once again reiterated the need of maintaining current policy, as inflation level is still far away from its target level. On the data front, today the US economic calendar once again will leave investors without any surprise, so broad market trend, backed by risk sentiment and softness around the US dollar, will keep navigating the pair during this trading session.

The AUD/USD pair trades with a bullish bias for the third consecutive session, extending its rebound from 7-week lows, marked at 0.7759 spot last Thursday. Recent upside trend of the pair is mostly attributed to broad softness around the US dollar, as American bulls remain exhausted after recent strong upside rally of the greenback. Adding to this, positive Australia’s business confidence numbers, published during the Asian trading session, also exerted some support to the Aussie. However, further gains of the pair look capped, as risk-off sentiment, additionally underpinned by the upcoming US inflation report, negatively affects risky Australian dollar. Today, in absence of any market-moving data in the US data calendar, the pair will remain influenced by the US dollar dynamics and risk sentiment during this trading session.

Major events of the day:

UK CPI – 11.30 (GMT +2)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.2211 R. 1.2337

USDJPY S. 108.20 R. 109.10

GBPUSD S. 1.3755 R. 1.3915

USDCHF S. 0.9345 R. 0.9427

AUDUSD S. 0.7790 R. 0.7898

NZDUSD S. 0.7211 R. 0.7303

USDCAD S. 1.2518 R. 1.2654





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